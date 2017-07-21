How to Run a Cron Job Only on Sunday (or Any Other Day)

I needed to setup a cron job to perform some maintenance which I wanted to automatically run on Sunday night since that’s usually a low traffic period. After looking up the right syntax in the manual for the eleventy-hundredth time, I realized I hadn’t written anything in a while, and I should probably jot this one down for later.

The normal syntax for a cron job item is usually right there in the editor window in a nearly unreadable dark blue font, but after using vim’s set background=dark option, turns into a nice light blue.

Based on that last line, the syntax is…

<minute> <hour> <day of month> <month> <day of week> <command>

And that means a cron job line that runs every Monday at 1:05 AM would then be structured like this:

5 1 * * 1 /the/command/goes/here

That “dow” option stands for “day of week” and is a number from 0 to 7, with the week starting and ending on Sunday. So here’s the listing:

0 – Sunday

1 – Monday

2 – Tuesday

3 – Wednesday

4 – Thursday

5 – Friday

6 – Saturday

7 – Sunday

Bottom line, if you want something to run on Sunday you can either use 0 or 7 in the “dom” column.