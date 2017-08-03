How to Extract a Single File from a .tar / .tar.gz Archive

If you’ve ever run into a scenario where you have a huge tar backup file but you only need to extract a single file, you’re reading the right article today. Why bother extracting the whole thing just to grab that one file?

Instead, you just need to know the syntax for extracting a single file out of that archive. And here is that syntax:

tar --extract --file=<tarfile> <path/to/singlefile>

So, for example, if you want to extract xmlrpc.php from a downloaded WordPress archive, you’d use the following, since everything inside of the wordpress tar file is in a “wordpress” folder.

tar --extract --file=latest.tar.gz wordpress/xmlrpc.php

This, of course, is using the verbose syntax. Instead of using --extract you can use -x , and instead of using --file you can use -f , and you can even put them both together into a single argument like -xf instead. (Note: Historically you’d also need the -z option to run through gzip, but in my testing it works fine without it). So the shorter command would be:

tar -xf latest.tar.gz wordpress/xmlrpc.php

You can also extract a single folder using the same syntax. For example, to grab the entire wordpress/wp-includes folder from inside of the WordPress archive, you’d simply do:

tar -xf latest.tar.gz wordpress/wp-includes

There’s also a --wildcard parameter that you can use to pull all files matching a pattern — for instance, if you wanted to grab all PNG images from an archive, you could do something like this:

tar -xf <tarball> --wildcards '*.png'

Hopefully you learned something today.